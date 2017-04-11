× ‘I’ve been shot’: Teens on Facebook Live during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terrifying moments captured on social media when bullets go whizzing into a home right in the middle of a teen’s Facebook Live.

It all started with typical teen talk. Five teens are spread out on a bed, broadcasting on Facebook when the sound of gunshots bring a very adult element to the conversation.

In the background, you can hear one of them screaming, “I’ve been shot” as a baby cries somewhere nearby.

Neighbor Margie Smith told WREG the shooting happened around 7:30 Monday night on Vollintine.

“It was a bunch of ’em. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.”

Several bullets struck 19-year-old Malik Rainey in an arm and wrist.

The other teens in the video are juveniles, so their names have not been released.

“A lot of police cars was out here and they had the tape line around, so I thought somebody got shot and that’s what had happened.”

No one at the home would talk to us, but police said they have detained one person.

That’s reassuring news for neighbors, but only a little.

“And it’s so close to us! I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness.'”