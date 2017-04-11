× Firefighters battle house fire in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Dept. are investigating an early morning fire that heavily damaged a house in Fox Meadows.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a house at the corner of Mendenhall Road and Cottonwood Road.

Firefighters say two cars in the carport were on fire when they arrived and the flames had spread to the back of the house.

Both vehicles were destroyed and the home sustained heavy damage in the carport area.

Luckily, no one inside was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.