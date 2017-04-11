Company proposes building two silos on riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shea and Stacy Hall came to the Memphis Metal Museum to look at the metal masterpieces and catch a glimpse of the sweeping views courtesy of the Chickasaw Bluff.

"This is probably the best view of the Mississippi River."

But now many are worried the museum's thousands of visitors might be put off if American Commercial Barge Line moves forward with plans to build two cement silos smack dab on the riverfront.

"You're taking this incredible asset and destroying it," said Carissa Hussong with the Memphis Metal Museum. "It's gonna look like there's a seven to eight story building right there on the bluff. I think it's going to have a very oppressive feel to it."

Each silo would rise 145 feet. The current limit is 60 feet, so the company is asking the city for a zoning variance. That variance would have to be approved by the city's Board of Adjustment who meets two weeks from now.

WREG emailed the company but never got a response.

Visitors to the museum are responding.

"Why mess with something? They can build it somewhere else," said Stacy.

"You'll be able to see them from the museum grounds. You'll be able to see them from the park, I think this whole area, and that will really transform it in a negative way," added Hussong.