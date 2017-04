× 16-year-old wanted for Tillman Street murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is wanted on first-degree murder charges.

According to police, Teryona Winton shot and killed a young man in the 300 block of Tillman Street near Leo’s Grocery.

The shooting happened on April 3.

A warrant has been issued for Winton’s arrest.

If you can help in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.