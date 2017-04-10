Suspect at large following fatal hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect remains at large following a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night.
Melinda Guess was walking across the street in the area of Austin Peay Highway and Lakehurst Drive around 8 p.m. when she was hit by a gray Audi.
The 72-year-old victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but later died from her injuries.
Authorities said a witness was able to get the vehicle’s tag number for police.
The car was eventually discovered in the 4000 block of Macon abandoned.
Call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help police in this case.
35.149534 -90.048980