Suspect at large following fatal hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect remains at large following a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night.

Melinda Guess was walking across the street in the area of Austin Peay Highway and Lakehurst Drive around 8 p.m. when she was hit by a gray Audi.

The 72-year-old victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but later died from her injuries.

Authorities said a witness was able to get the vehicle’s tag number for police.

The car was eventually discovered in the 4000 block of Macon abandoned.

Call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help police in this case.