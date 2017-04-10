× Shelby County mayor to hire 100 people for Fight Blight Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Shelby County is stepping up to fight blight.

Mayor Mark Luttrell just launched the Fight Blight Team. He said he’s hiring 100 people to clear litter from some of the hardest hit communities this summer.

“The idea is to get them out there in some hot weather to work hard and it will be some hard work. But we recognize that, that hard work requires good fair compensation. And that’s what we hope to do with this.”

The job is open to anyone who is 14 to 24 years old.

They’ll make $9 an hour.

The job will last from June 5 to July 28.

To apply, click here.