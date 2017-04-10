× Pope opens free laundromat for Rome’s poor

ROME — Pope Francis has opened a free laundromat for people in need in Rome.

The facility has washers, dryers and irons that have been donated.

In the coming months, the Vatican plans to add showers, a barbershop and medical services.

This is the second facility that Francis has opened to help the poor in Rome.

He opened a shower and barber service near Saint Peter’s Basilica two years ago.

The Vatican says the new facility will help restore dignity to many people.