Police: Woman confesses to shooting boyfriend in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after reportedly confessing to killing her boyfriend nearly eight months ago.

Roxalene Pullen admitted to shooting 33-year-old Thomas Regenold in the head.

The victim’s father discovered him lying in bed, dead at their home on Mikayla Lane on August 26.

At first, investigators thought it was a suicide, but they never found a gun. They later ruled it a homicide.

“Our people are very good at re-visiting and saying, ‘You know what? We`re not letting this go. We`re gonna come see ya every time we`re in this area.'”

Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it’s that type of pressure that may have finally convinced Regenold’s girlfriend to confess.

“Think they just said, ‘Hey, you finally gonna say something?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, you know what, I think I`m ready.'”

Pullen was considered a suspect from day one, Farrell said.

When we spoke to him the day of the murder, authorities were still trying to find her.

“They`re trying to find her, to talk to her to find out who this guy`s been talking to for the last few days, who`s been around and what might have led to this.”

Pullen was booked into jail over the weekend on charges of first-degree murder.

No bond has been set.