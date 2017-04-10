× One little gesture cost a man a $100,000 jackpot

See if you can spot the mistake that cost one man a $100,000 jackpot at a Florida casino:

Jan Flato was playing the slots at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale. Nothing was coming up, so he asked his friend Marina Navarro to push the button to see if she could change his luck.

Boy, did she. The slot machine lit up with a $100,000 pay line.

So where was his mistake?

Since Navarro was the one who pushed the button, casino managers concluded the jackpot was actually hers.

This revelation didn’t go over well for both parties: Navarro exited stage left with the money and Flato was left wondering what the hell just happened.

“I said, ‘Marina, what are you doing?’ and she gets up and walks out,” Flato told CNN affiliate WSVN.

Well, yeah! When fate dumps $100,000 in your lap, you don’t stick around to ask questions.

After making off with the winnings, Flato says Navarro ignored his texts and calls, thus proving that friendship is free until there are hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.

For her part, Navarro told WSVN she was prepared to share some of the winnings with Flato until he sent her threatening text messages saying “having [him] as an enemy” was “not good.”

CNN has reached out to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino for comment.