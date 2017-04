× Two adults dead in murder-suicide at San Bernardino school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Multiple gunshot victims have been located following a report of a possible active shooter at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino Monday, officials said.

Two students have been taken to the hospital.

Two adults, a teacher and the suspected shooter, are dead.

The San Bernardino Police Chief believes this may a murder-suicide that took place in a classroom.

There is a report of a shooting at Northpark Elementary. Large police response, please stay out of the area. More info to follow. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017