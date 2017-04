× Memphis man indicted in murder of his 2-month-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted for the murder of his son.

Jame Robinson was taking care of 2-month-old James Robinson, Jr. when he was injured and later died.

That happened November 3, 2015 in the 4600 block of Deep Brook Drive.

Robinson is indicted for first-degree murder during aggravated child abuse.