Man shot during attempted armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects after a shooting in Hickory Hill early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Wax Myrtle Dr. near Winchester and Clarke.

Police say the victim was shot in the hand during an attempted armed robbery.

The man was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.