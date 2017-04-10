Man shoots up home in Southeast Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A home in Southeast Shelby County was riddled with bullet holes after a man fired shots inside Sunday evening.

The shooter, Dalton Turner, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and five counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

"I heard about eight gunshots back to back and I realized my kids were outside, and I dropped first and ran to the front door," said Latawnya Simons.

"I was in my backyard grilling yesterday, and there was one shot then there were like five shots in repetition, and then there were several shots," said Mark Siggers

Multiple bullet holes at the house on Old Dominion Court in Southeast Memphis.

"It was terrifying to me. It sounded like it was coming towards me," said Simons.

Witnesses told police up to 20 shots rang out Sunday night.

"I never actually saw anyone shooting, but I know it was real close. Not only were my kids outside, but it was other kids outside too," said Simons. "About 4 or 5 kids. It was a little baby on a tricycle and some other little kids standing out here, and a couple of kids were riding their bike."

Police said Turner came home drunk and became angry at his roommate. That's when he went upstairs to his bedroom and opened fire.

Two people were inside the home.

Police said they found a fully loaded gun and several shell casings on the bedroom floor.

"I mean it just shows gun violence is everywhere. It's pretty hard to escape it," said Siggers.

Simons told WREG nothing like has ever happened and for the most part, it's usually a very quiet place to live.

"I just hope it don't never happen again. I want to be able to sit on my back deck and enjoy myself on a Sunday."

Thankfully no was injured.