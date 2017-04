Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Janessa Jordan of The Soulsville Charter School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Janessa teaches 12th grade and loves watching students grow in their unique talents and gifts!

We congratulate and thank Janessa for making a difference in the lives of young people.

