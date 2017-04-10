Forrest City Police: 586 grams of marijuana discovered in shoe box

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A driver is behind bars after police discovered drugs inside his car.

On April 4, Omar Lowe, 31, was traveling west on Broadway Avenue when he was pulled over by a Forrest City police officer for a minor traffic violation.

It was during the encounter that authorities became suspicious and searched the vehicle. That’s when they discovered approximately 586 grams of marijuana hidden inside a shoe box and $800 in cash.

Lowe was taken into custody.

He has since been released on bond.