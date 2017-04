× Body found in trunk of repossessed car

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A body has been found in the trunk of a car.

The car was repossessed from the 3500 block of Crowe Road in Memphis and taken to Horn Lake.

When an inventory of the car was done, the body was found in the trunk.

Horn Lake Police said the car belonged to a woman reported missing last week.

Memphis Police is investigating because that’s where the car came from.

The cause of death is not known at this point.