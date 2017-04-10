× Blytheville Police: Baby taken by noncustodial father, headed to South Carolina

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A 1-year-old is missing, and police are looking for her noncustodial father.

The mother, 22-year-old Tynese Newmy, told police the child’s father’s sister, 18-year-old Blytheville resident Niambi Talley, asked her Saturday if she could watch the girl, Tyraji Johnson, for a few hours. She said that wasn’t uncommon.

About four hours later, she said her mom called her to say Talley showed up wanting clothes so Tyraji could stay over for the night.

Newmy told her she couldn’t and said she would pick up her child when she got off work in a few hours.

The next day, she said she learned the father, 23-year-old Kenyatta Talley, who does not have custody of the child, had Tyraji with him and was going to South Carolina. She said Kenyatta Talley is from Anderson, South Carolina.

Newmy also said Niambi Talley was headed to Little Rock.