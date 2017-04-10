Brothers arrested in Tom Lee Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police now say one of the people shot in Tom Lee Park Sunday night is also a suspect in the shooting.

An unidentified 17-year-old was arrested as soon as he was released from the hospital.

He is charged with aggravated assault.

An 18-year-old, Branden Gray, who is the brother of the 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police say it appears the two men were 'involved' with another group of men when the shooting happened.

Several suspects are still at large.

A 37-year-old woman who was shot was an innocent bystander.

She has been treated and released from the hospital.