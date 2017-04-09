× Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a drive-by shooting in which a woman was critically injured.

The shooting happened Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m. Officers responded to call in the 6000 block of Selkirk Drive. Police say the victim was standing outside with a group of girls when a vehicle drove by. The driver fired shots at the group.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not arrested anyone as of yet. WREG will be working to find out more information.