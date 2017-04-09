× Two men killed during Olive Branch home invasion

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion robbery in which the resident and one of the alleged suspects were shot and killed.

The home invasion took place in the 1400 block of Burton Road in Olive Branch, Miss. 58-year-old Curtis Mosley, known to his family as “Jack,” was at the residence at the time of the robbery. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said four alleged suspects broke in. During the course of the home invasion, Mosley and two of the suspects were shot, while the other two suspects fled the scene.

Mosley and one of the suspects died of their injuries. The other suspect who was shot was transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the suspects at this time.

WREG is working to find out more details.