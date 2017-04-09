× 2 people shot at Tom Lee Park, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been shot at Tom Lee Park downtown.

First responders are at the scene.

Police said a woman was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and a man was taken in noncritical condition.

Police said they have detained a suspect.

There were quite a few people at the park enjoying the nice weather when it happened.

Police have cleared parkgoers out of the area as they investigate. Southbound Riverside Drive is blocked off near the park.

WREG’s Troy Washington reports officers on the scene are searching for a gun.