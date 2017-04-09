× Olive Branch man, suspect both killed in home invasion

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Mid-South family is desperate for answers after their loved one was shot to death during a violent home invasion.

DeSoto County deputies say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Family members have identified the victim to WREG as Curtis Mosley, 58.

Investigators say one of the suspects was also killed, and another is in a Memphis hospital after being shot.

JUST IN: Family identifies man killed in home invasion as Curtis Mosley, 58. Witnesses say he was shot when he opened the door… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rPKpSGH1mx — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) April 9, 2017

At Mosley’s house on Burton Road, loved ones usually come together for barbecues and fish fries.

“I just want to say, I miss him,” said 8-year-old Mary Wilson, a family friend.

But today, they’re here to grieve.

“Never would have imagined this to happen, because we all grew up in this house,” said Mosley’s sister Maggie Dean. “This is the family house.”

Mosley – known by friends and family as “Jack” – was Dean’s big brother.

“What happened last night is very sad, and I just can’t understand it,” she said. “I really just want to break out in tears right now. I’m sad because I’m going to miss my brother.”

This was his home for the last 45 years, but that all changed Sunday morning.

“Right now our brother’s dead because of you, because you killed him,” Dean said. “He doesn’t mess with anybody, he’s just a nice person,” Dean said. “He loves everybody, he just keeps to himself.”

Mosley lived with his two brothers, nephew and his nephew’s girlfriend.

They told us off camera that they awoke to a man standing over them, pointing a gun in their faces and demanding money.

They soon realized there were four men in the house.

They say two of the suspects ended up getting shot when Mosley’s brother tried to wrestle away one of their guns, and the other two men ran off.

“God would not forgive them,” Wilson said. “And they should have never did that because he did not bother nobody and he was a good person.”

Dean was headed to church Sunday morning when she got the news.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “I’m on my way to church to praise God and give thanks.”

Her hope is that her brother will be remembered for his kind heart.

“Before he even hangs up the phone, [he’d say] ‘I love you, I love you,'” she said. “And we always laughed because he always said that because he felt strongly about his family. Because he really did love us.”

Investigators haven’t released those suspect’s names yet.

They say one is being treated at Regional Medical Center.