× Officers injured in I-55 crash

Two officers were injured in an accident that occurred on I-55 northbound at Stateline Road.

The Memphis Police Department says the officers were handling a crash in the emergency lane when a vehicle struck the back of one of the squad cars. The squad car was pushed into the other squad car, and both officers were injured as a result of the crash.

The officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. The driver who struck the squad car was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.