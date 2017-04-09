× 3 officers injured in Middle Tennessee prison incident

ONLY, Tenn. — A disturbance took place at Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County, leaving three officers injured.

Authorities with the Tennessee Department of Correction said the incident involved 16 inmates in one housing unit. It began around 4 p.m. Sunday, and three corrections officers were assaulted.

Two of the officers were able to get out right away, but inmates held the other hostage, according to TDOC.

Reports stated the three victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition, and one was stable.

The housing unit involved was placed on lockdown. Authorities confirmed a few hours after the disturbance began that the housing unit was under control.

A road near the complex was blocked while emergency crews work at the scene.

Officials said appropriate security procedures were taken and an emergency operations team responded to the scene.

The incident lasted approximately three hours, officially ending around 7 p.m.

The inmates will be charged appropriately upon investigation, according to officials. This includes immediately moving the inmates involved in the disturbance to a maximum-security prison. Most of Turney Center Industrial Complex is medium security.