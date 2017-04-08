Police looking for suspect who stole man’s car while he was washing it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a trio of carjacking suspects.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Avalon Street.

The victim told police he saw a suspicious vehicle pull up while he was washing and drying his car. He said one of the three suspects came up to him from behind, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his keys.

The victim said he fought with the suspect and dropped his keys. A second suspect picked up the keys and drove away in the victim’s car, a 2007 lime-green Dodge Charger.

The car the suspects came in is a 1999-2005 Chevrolet Impala that is gold aside from the left front quarter-panel, which is dark gray, police said. It has no hubcaps and has a doughnut tire on the right front wheel.

Police are investigating.