Police investigating two early morning homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two homicides that took place early Saturday morning.

The first happened on Graves Road, just before 2:30 a.m. Police say they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was standing at the front door of his home when police found him. He was later pronounced dead.

The second homicide happened in the 500 block of North Second Street, near Edge Biologicals Inc. Police say they found a car parked near the back of the business just before 4 a.m.

When they looked inside, police saw a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

WREG will be working to find out more information about both of these homicides.