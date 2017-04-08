× Off-duty firefighter killed in crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An off-duty firefighter was killed in a crash Friday night.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the firefighter was riding his motorcycle on Macon Road when he crashed head-on with a vehicle.

He went to the hospital in extremely critical condition but died not long after, SCSO said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified pending notification to next of kin, worked for Memphis Fire.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the collision.