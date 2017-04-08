× Man with traumatic brain injury reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is missing and considered endangered.

Police have issued a City Watch alert for Renardo Howard.

He was last seen standing at the front of his home in the 3200 block of Flower Valley Avenue in the late afternoon or early evening Friday. He was wearing a light-blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to the alert, he suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

If you see him or know where he may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.