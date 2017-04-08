2 more lives taken in overnight shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis families are grieving after overnight shootings snatched the lives of two more victims.

Piece by piece, those who knew Fadil Alhamidi tucked all that he owned away onto this U-Haul truck just hours after finding his lifeless body lying just feet away from the doorstep to his Whitehaven apartment on Graves Road.

"She was screaming trying to get the police, letting them know he’s bleeding y’all need to get here, that's what brought me outside then I saw him laying there."

That shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. On surveillance video WREG got from the convenience next door, you can see police cars rushing to help Alhamidi.

Police turned to that store for answers about the murder, hoping their surveillance video would help lead them to a suspect. Police parked their crime scene investigation units out front and canvassed the parking lot for clues.

Across town just before the clock struck 4 a.m., in Uptown gunfire sent neighbors to the floor crawling in fear.

"I heard about seven or eight gunshots then there was a pause a few seconds and then another seven or eight shots," neighbor Hubert Bills said.

Bills says at first he thought someone was just shooting in the air, but then he looked out his window to see a parked car with flashing lights in the alley behind a business on North Second Street. He later learned the man inside was gunned down and didn’t survive.

Now he wants the gunplay to stop.

"Put the guns down, and live to fight, fight them if you want to, but at least you live to fight another day."

Investigators have not named suspects in either crime. If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.