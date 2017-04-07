× Tipton County Sheriff’s Office offers reward in cold case

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information in a Drummonds cold case.

In November 1986, John Rann was reported missing. Several hours later his car was found abandoned on Ray Bluff Road in Drummonds.

Ran was eventually discovered dead on December 5, having been shot multiple times and left on Black Springs Hill Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office said they have followed multiple leads throughout the leads, but none of them have lead to answers for the family.

If you can help, call the TBI at 1-800- TBI-FIND.