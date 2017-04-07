× Police: Mother, family facing charges in 14-year-old’s rape

HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — Several people are facing serious charges in connection to a rape case in Helena-West Helena.

The allegations were brought forward by an anonymous tipster who called the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline saying a 14-year-old girl was having a sexual relationship with a 29-year-old man.

When authorities began asking questions, it was discovered that the child’s mother, the grandmother, and a great-aunt knew about the relationship, but never reported it to police.

On several occasions, the suspect even checked the teenager out from school.

The suspect’s wife reportedly even knew about the relationship, allowing the child to stay at their home while she was present.

Police Chief Virgil Green told WREG the suspect, the suspect’s wife and the child’s family members who knew about crime are all facing charges.

At this time, they are not being identified to protect the victim’s identity.