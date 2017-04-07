Police: Men arrested in Arkansas trying to transport drugs to music festival
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Two festival goers are behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.
On Wednesday, Luke Botica and Hagan Crane of Illinois were on their way to a music festival in Texas when they were pulled over on I-40 for driving recklessly, The Times-Herald reported.
Once they approached the vehicle, deputies stated they smelled marijuana and initiated a search, leading to the discovery of 447 hits of LSD, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine and $699 in cash. Authorities said the pair were planning on selling the drugs at the music festival.
Both were arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substances.
More charges are pending.
