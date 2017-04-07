OCU sting lands nine women behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An prostitution sting in East Memphis lands nine women behind bars.

WREG was told Kimberly Perkins, Tazia Smith, Patrina Miller, Lisa Partee, Monica Mathis, Destiny Oliver, Alexis Garrett, Brandy Hill and Shedelia Pugh were all arrested during an Organized Crime Unit sting on Poplar Avenue near White Station.

It’s an area of town not usually associated with that sort of activity.

To make matters worse, they were reportedly operating near a school or church.

All of the women have been charged with prostitution.