× Neighbors recount South Memphis triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Cleaborn Pointe at Heritage Landing Apartments on South Lauderdale were teeming with police Thursday night following a triple shooting.

“30 or 40 rounds, I guarantee you. It was a lot of shooting,” said Henry McNeil who helped one of the victims.

He said he heard the gunshots then rushed to help one of the victims, who police identified as Christopher Smith.

“He jumped down on the ground and started crawling and hollered, ‘Call 911! I`ve been shot.'”

Smith told officers he and another man were outside when two men approached and tried to rob them. They then shot him in the arm when he was running away.

Avanti Cloyd was shot in the stomach, while Darrell Colemand Jr. was shot in the arm.

Coleman’s stepmother said he was released from the hospital Friday morning.

“He`s sore, of course, in pain, but considering what could have been the outcome we`re really grateful,” said Teresa Brooks.

Coleman told police he and his brother were shot for no apparent reason after a man came up and asked them for a cigarette lighter.

“Darrell`s a really good kid. He was always quiet, to himself. He didn`t mess with anyone.”

Smith reportedly had a gun the night of the shooting, which officers were able to recover.