Mid-South Spay & Neuter awarded grant to help low-income pet owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South Spay and Neuter Services will be able to offer affordable surgery costs for low-income pet owners thanks to a $15,000 grant.

With the money provided by the Mararette J. Sather Animal Welfare Fund, the organization said they hope to surpass last year’s total of more than 5,000 surgeries.

The clinic is located at 854 Goodman Street and is open Tuesday through Friday.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (901) 324-3202.