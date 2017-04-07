× Man to spend 262 months behind bars for Bartlett Prescription Shop robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who robbed the Bartlett Prescription Shop last year has been sentenced to 262 months behind bars.

Patrick Owens was caught on camera entering the store on June 13, 2016, armed with a gun. He ordered the employees to open the vault where the prescription medication was stored, then forced them into the restroom. He even took an employee’s car keys to help him escape.

Authorities said he took several hundred prescription pills, but didn’t get very far.

Surveillance video shows he sat in the vehicle until a Bartlett Police Officer entered the store. That’s when Owens jumped out of the car and took off into the woods.

He was eventually arrested and confessed to the robbery. He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

His sentenced will be served in a federal prison.