Man grazed by bullet while working in neighbor’s yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man trying to be of help to his neighbor was injured after several shots were fired.

The 50-year-old was reportedly doing yard work in the 4000 block of Fizer Avenue when someone opened fire, sending shots in his direction.

The victim was grazed by one of the bullets, but is expected to be okay.

Once police arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple shell casings and another crime scene one block over.

WREG was told six children were inside a residence on Barron when a bullet was shot into the home.

Thankfully, none of them were hit.

Police are not sure who pulled the trigger, but they do believe the two scenes are connected.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.