Housing trends in the Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It's been 10 years since the great recession and real estate continues to rebound.

Tiffany Owens Mitchell is a realtor and investor with First National.

"I've seen the market somewhat come back, I've seen a lot of people purchasing properties."

Mitchell is also a landlord and says she's seen a bigger boost in the rental market. She said while the housing market has stabilized, not everyone has enjoyed the comeback at the same pace.

Steve Lockwood is the Executive Director of the Frayser Community Development Corporation.

"African American families by far took the greatest hit in the incredible foreclosure tsunami we had over the past 10 years."

Foreclosures and a subsequent loss of wealth are some of the factors home ownership among African Americans remains even slower, according to a report from the The National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

The data shows here in Memphis, African-Americans represent 65 percent of the total population, but black applicants represent just over 30 percent of new loan applications.

Lockwood said the good news is there are more opportunities available for low and middle-income buyers.

"It's important for the word to get out that has changed in the last year and that banks are now willing to make $30,000 to $50,000 loans whereas they would not before."

As part of a new campaign to boost home ownership in the area, the Frayser CDC has been handing out flyers that read, "Don't rent for $700. Buy for $480."

There's also new down payment assistance from the state's largest housing agency, the city and banks.

"It really should help us rebuild homeownership in these areas."

Mitchell said the more information available about such programs, the better.

"You have to educate the people in your community about what is available."

Education and awareness that Mitchell says could turn more renters into buyers.