Hatchet-wielding Ohio man arrested for terrorizing family member, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio man facing multiple counts after he allegedly chased a family member with a hatchet pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to the Toledo Blade.

Noel Dawson Jr., 63, is accused of swinging the hatchet at another man Sunday, but missing and hitting a truck instead, badly denting the hood of the vehicle.

The suspect “just shouted obscenities” when being arrested by an officer, according to court records.

Dawson was charged with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging and failure to disclose personal information.

On Tuesday, a Toledo Municipal Court judge ordered bond set at $50,000 with no 10 percent option, according to the paper.