HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Five people, including three children, were killed overnight in a mobile home fire in Henry County.

It happened in Buchanan, that's just north of Paris, Tennessee.

Jimmy and Carrie Pollack died, along with three of their children ages 14, 4 and 3.

A 13-year-old and 8-year-old survived the fire.

There is no information yet on how that fire started.