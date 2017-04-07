× Drunk driver who hit, killed elderly man pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drunk driver who caused two separate accidents and killed a 78-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges.

On the morning of October 4, 2104, Vinson Walls was involved in a crash at Thomas Street and Chelsea Avenue after running a red light. As he was driving away from the scene, authorities say he crossed over the line and struck another car.

The impact sent Walls crashing through a chain-link fence and into a dumpster, causing it to hit a vehicle and Cascel Jones.

Jones died from his injuries four months later.

At the time of the accident, investigators say Walls was driving on a revoked license from another DUI and had an open bottle of liquor in his possession.

On Friday, Walls was sentenced to nine years behind bars.