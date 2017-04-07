× Daycare under investigation after child allegedly bruised

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I have no comment.”

That’s all employees at the Sonshine Learning Center on Highway 70 are saying after allegations a female worker bruised a 3-year-old girl’s face because the worker was mad the little girl wouldn’t go to the bathroom.

Family of the employee wouldn’t say anything about the allegations either.

WREG is not revealing the employee’s name since no charges have been filed, but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating.

The Tennessee Department of Child Services said it’s also been looking into the matter since March 21.

The Department of Human Services, which oversees daycares, also confirmed to WREG they are investigating.

When we looked into the daycare’s record, we discovered they’ve been inspected 27 times in the past three years. They were only found to have one violation in all that time, and that was because a child was allowed to eat foods they were allergic to.

A source told WREG an email sent out by the daycare director to parents Thursday after our visit was the first time many of them had even heard about the investigation.