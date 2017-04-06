× Woman injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects after a shooting in Raleigh.

Police were called to the intersection of Covington Pike and Stage Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting likely happened at another location since they didn’t find any shell casings or broken glass at the scene.

So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.