× Woman heartbroken after family cat shot in her front yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rita Allen has questions about who would shoot her cat.

He wasn`t just her pet. He was part of her family.

“He was about 12 years old and I was thinking I was going to see it live to be at least 20, but it was a good cat.”

Tully, her tabby cat, was discovered outside her home of Colewood by her son. They believe he was shot sometime during the night.

She called the shooting senseless and unnecessary.

“It hurts your heart. In fact, that`s what woke me up this morning. I had a dream he was playing in the backyard.”

Allen won`t be the only one missing Tully.

“We have a dog and she`s really going to miss Tully. Dogs, you would be surprised, dogs mourn.”

Allen knows while it wasn`t a human life lost, the shooting shows a sign of the violence in the city.

As police search for who pulled the trigger, she`s not holding out much hope they`ll catch the culprit.

“There`s too many people running around shooting. How in the world are they going to find him?”

Now she`s warning other pet owners in the area.

“Everyone should keep an eye on them, but ya know, cats are kinda free spirits. They go where they want.”

Which is why she believes they need to be vigilant.