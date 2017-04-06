Three people injured, two at large following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Authorities are searching for two men after three people were shot in South Memphis.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Cleaborn shortly before 9 p.m.
Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital from that location. One was listed in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.
The third victim was located in the 400 block of South Lauderdale.
He was also listed as being non-critical.
Two suspects were seen running from the scene towards Mississippi.
If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.149534 -90.048980