Three people injured, two at large following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Authorities are searching for two men after three people were shot in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Cleaborn shortly before 9 p.m.

Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital from that location. One was listed in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.

The third victim was located in the 400 block of South Lauderdale.

He was also listed as being non-critical.

Two suspects were seen running from the scene towards Mississippi.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.