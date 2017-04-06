× Student accused of assaulting teacher during test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A middle school student is facing simple assault charges after sending her teacher to the hospital following a classroom fight.

Police said the meltdown happened inside a classroom at Sherwood Middle School. It all started when a teacher told the student to leave class because she was listening to music during a test.

“It don`t surprise me not in this day and time,” said parent Stanley Brown.

The 12-year-old was also accused of fighting with not only a teacher, but also school officers and campus faculty.

“No respect for the teacher. Respect comes from home then it goes to the school.”

Police said the fight eventually ended with the teacher being pushed to the ground and taken to a hospital. The teacher is expected to be okay.

The student was issued a juvenile summons for simple assault.