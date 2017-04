× Source: 17-year-old shot near Crump Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a teen was shot near a local elementary school.

According to authorities, the person was shot in the 4400 block of Crump Road near Crump Elementary.

They were taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle.

A source told WREG the victim was a 17-yer-old. He was reportedly been pronounced dead at the hospital.