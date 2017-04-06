President orders military strike in Syria

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has authorized a military strike in Syria.

CBS News is reporting the United States has fired missiles against the Assad regime following a deadly attack on civilians this past week. The attack left more than 80 people dead.

US warships launched 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The strikes are the first direct military action the US has taken against the leadership of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s six-year civil war and represent a substantial escalation of the US’ military campaign in the region.

The US began launching airstrikes in Syria in September 2014 under President Barack Obama as part of its coalition campaign against ISIS, but has only targeted the terrorist group and not Syrian government forces.

Trump’s order to strike the Syrian government targets came a day after he said the chemical attacks — whose grisly effects were broadcast worldwide thanks to videos captured in the immediate aftermath — “crossed a lot of lines for me” and said he felt a “responsibility” to respond.

“I will tell you it’s already happened that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much,” Trump said.

“When you kill innocent children — innocent babies — babies — little babies with a chemical gas that is so lethal, people were shocked to hear what gas it was, that crosses many, many lines. Beyond a red line, many, many lines,” Trump said.

Trump’s decision to launch the strikes, the most significant military action of his young presidency, came nearly four years after the US first concluded that Syrian forces had used chemical weapons in Syria. The Obama administration concluded that Syria had violated the “red line” Obama had set a year earlier in discussing the use of chemical weapons, but ultimately decided against military action against Syria in favor of a Russian-brokered deal to extricate the country’s chemical weapons stockpile.

Syria’s six-year civil war has claimed the lives of at least 400,000, according to a United Nations estimate released a year ago. More than 5 million Syrians have fled the country and more than 6 million more have been displaced internally, according to UN agencies.

BREAKING: President Trump orders military action against Assad regime after Syrian chemical attack https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/ndEVnH4VVF — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2017