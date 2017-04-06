Officers searching for person selling MPD gear online, pocketing cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Scroll down the web page and the options seem endless. Starting at around $10, any shopper who knows how to work a mouse can get their hands on their own Memphis police gear with just a few clicks.

"I don’t want to discourage citizens from actually supporting police or showing their outwardly support for the police. I think you need to be careful," said Police Association President Michael Williams.

Williams said he appreciates the police pride but wonders who’s actually cashing in.

"There are several organizations out there that are using law enforcement to be able to garner money from citizens who are sympathetic to law enforcement. I think that’s wrong," said Williams.

The website Teechip.com claims it’s a fundraising site. On that site, MPD merchandise is being sold to raise money for a group called “Memphis PD USA.”

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department and officials there said they just found out about the site and they haven’t seen a penny of the profits.

"You don’t even know where the money is going and could be for private benefit that could be further damaging the reputation of the police department," added Williams.

WREG contacted the website managers trying to figure out who the campaign belongs to but got no response.

"It’s very sad that it happens. It doesn’t surprise me," said Williams.

MPD said they have an attorney working around the clock to figure out who’s behind the account.

The site claims the sale ends on Friday and that you won’t find the items they claim are selling fast anywhere else.