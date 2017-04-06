× Mother tearfully reunites with 11-year-old who went missing while playing basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After hours of agony, WREG was there as a mother`s fears were put to rest. With tears streaming down her face, she said she’s grateful.

“He’s okay. He’s fine. Said he been walking all night. I don`t know. I`m just glad to have him back. Thank ya’ll, thank ya’ll.”

It was around 2:15 p.m. when Levontae Dye`s mother, Carol Dye, got the call from a friend with the news her son was at the Camelot Manor Apartments.

Right now it`s unclear where he was before then.

“I dropped him off yesterday around 4:30, and he always calls and asks me to pick him up, and the whole night went by. I couldn`t sleep, nothing. I just thank God.”

A happy reunion but now Memphis Police are questioning the Crump Elementary student about where he`s been.

#Breaking: 11 year old who was missing found. We were there as they reunited @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/ALzrIdsbw5 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) April 6, 2017

Thursday we were there as officers scoured the airport area neighborhood near Ashwood and Forestbrook for hours. It was where Levontae was last seen playing basketball.

His father told Shay Arthur he`s never had serious problems with his son.

“They have to call me when they get out of school. Let me know they at home and whenever they go playing, let me know where they go playing at and then they have to be back here at 7 o`clock.”

When we spoke earlier, he thought Levontae might`ve been with some older boys from the neighborhood, and he had a message for parents.

“Be careful who you let your kids hang out with. Do a real background check on them guys, real thoroughly or females. Find out where they live, who their parents are.”